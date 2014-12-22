US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at open; Gilead weighs

NEW YORK Dec 22 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Monday, after the benchmark S&P 500 notched its best weekly performance in nearly two months, but a sharp drop in Gilead Sciences weighed on the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.81 points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,893.61, the S&P 500 gained 2.97 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,073.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.30 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,764.08. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)