US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up for 4th day; energy falls again

NEW YORK Dec 22 U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record as large-cap technology shares rose, though continued weakness in crude oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 155.09 points, or 0.87 percent, to 17,959.89, the S&P 500 rose 7.95 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,078.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.04 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,781.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
