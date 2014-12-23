版本:
2014年 12月 24日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 18,000 for 1st time on GDP report

NEW YORK Dec 23 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 18,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 ending at a record after an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic growth.

While the day's gains were broad, the Nasdaq ended in slightly negative territory, pressured by a drop in biotech stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.04 points, or 0.37 percent, to 18,026.48, the S&P 500 gained 3.66 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,082.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.00 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,765.42.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Peter Galloway)
