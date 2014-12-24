US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat in short session

BRIEF-Aware reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Says "pipeline for 2017 looks promising, but we are unable to predict when opportunities will result in revenue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 24 U.S. stocks ended a short session flat on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to push the Dow and S&P 500 to their sixth straight day of gains despite strength in biotechs and bullish labor market data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.74 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,030.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,082.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.05 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,773.47. With its slight gain on the day, the Dow ended at another record.
* Realty Income announces operating results for first quarter 2017
* Financial Institutions Inc announces first quarter 2017 results