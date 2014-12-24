版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 25日 星期四 02:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat in short session

NEW YORK Dec 24 U.S. stocks ended a short session flat on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to push the Dow and S&P 500 to their sixth straight day of gains despite strength in biotechs and bullish labor market data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.74 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,030.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,082.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.05 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,773.47. With its slight gain on the day, the Dow ended at another record.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐