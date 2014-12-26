US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, on track for positive week

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, with major indexes on track for a second straight weekly advance, though moves were likely to be slight with few market catalysts and many traders still out for the Christmas holiday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 31.46 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,061.67, the S&P 500 was gaining 4.52 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,086.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was adding 14.86 points, or 0.31 percent, at 4,788.33.
For the week, the Dow is up 1.5 percent, the S&P is up 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: