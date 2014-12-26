版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends at record in second straight weekly gain

NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 closing at records in a broad rally, though trading was light with many market participants still out for the Christmas holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.17 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,055.38, the S&P 500 gained 6.92 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,088.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,806.86.

For the week, the Dow was up 1.4 percent, the S&P rose 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
