US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after latest S&P record

NEW YORK Dec 30 U.S. stock opened slightly lower on Tuesday, putting indexes on track to keep intact the market's recent trend of modest moves and low volume in the next-to-last trading day of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.41 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,994.82, the S&P 500 lost 5.31 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,085.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.30 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,794.61. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
