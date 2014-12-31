CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks end the year with a slightly higher open

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as Vale rallies on output data

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 20 Brazilian stocks gained on Thursday, supported by a rally in shares of miner Vale SA following solid first-quarter production figures. Vale's iron ore output fell 6.7 percent on a quarterly basis due to seasonal effects, but jumped 11.2 percent from a year ago to a record high for the period. The company's shares rose as much as 4.9 percent, adding the most points of any stock to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index . Analysts at I