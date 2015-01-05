版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 5日 星期一 22:31 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as energy weighs

NEW YORK Jan 5 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as volume returned to markets after the New Year holiday, with energy shares sliding again as crude prices fell to fresh 5-1/2 year lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.51 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,775.48, the S&P 500 lost 7.7 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,050.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.28 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,700.54. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐