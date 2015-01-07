版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after 5-day slump

NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday following data that showed the U.S. private sector created more jobs than expected in December and as deflation concerns in the euro zone were seen pushing the bloc's central bank into action.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.94 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,439.58, the S&P 500 gained 8.74 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,011.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.43 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,625.16. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
