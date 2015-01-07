US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after 5-day slump

BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday following data that showed the U.S. private sector created more jobs than expected in December and as deflation concerns in the euro zone were seen pushing the bloc's central bank into action.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.94 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,439.58, the S&P 500 gained 8.74 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,011.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.43 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,625.16. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Karyopharm reports first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent progress
* Apricus Biosciences announces the initiation of vitaros drug-device human factors study