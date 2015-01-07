版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends 1 pct higher on data, Fed

NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from five straight down sessions, lifted by strong private sector jobs data and minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting that reassured investors the bank was in no hurry to start raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 209.93 points, or 1.21 percent, to 17,581.57, the S&P 500 gained 23.16 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,025.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.73 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,650.47. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
