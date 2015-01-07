US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends 1 pct higher on data, Fed

BRIEF-Hydro One Limited announces 5pct dividend increase
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from five straight down sessions, lifted by strong private sector jobs data and minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting that reassured investors the bank was in no hurry to start raising interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 209.93 points, or 1.21 percent, to 17,581.57, the S&P 500 gained 23.16 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,025.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.73 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,650.47. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Hydro One Limited announces 5% dividend increase and declares quarterly common share dividend
* Karyopharm reports first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent progress
* Apricus Biosciences announces the initiation of vitaros drug-device human factors study