US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, on track for second day of gains

Jan 8 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, putting equities on track for a second day of gains after the S&P 500 snapped a five-day losing skid and data pointed to a labor market that continues to strengthen.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.51 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,649.03, the S&P 500 gained 8.98 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,034.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.77 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,689.24.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)