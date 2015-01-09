版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, falls for 2nd straight week

Jan 9 U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday following a two-day rally as December's jobs report gave a mixed view of the economy and energy stocks fell alongside another drop in crude oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 168.71 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,739.16, the S&P 500 lost 17.21 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,044.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,704.07.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
