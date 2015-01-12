版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up slightly, investors await earnings

NEW YORK Jan 12 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Monday, after a two-week decline pushed the S&P 500 back into negative territory for the year, as investors anticipated the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.76 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,782.13, the S&P 500 gained 4.21 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,049.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.50 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,714.57. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
