US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up slightly, investors await earnings

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
NEW YORK Jan 12 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Monday, after a two-week decline pushed the S&P 500 back into negative territory for the year, as investors anticipated the start of the corporate earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.76 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,782.13, the S&P 500 gained 4.21 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,049.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.50 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,714.57. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: