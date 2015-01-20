版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 20日 星期二 22:31 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on hopes for central bank action

NEW YORK Jan 20 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as lower growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund spurred hopes that central banks would take more aggressive policy stances to accelerate economic improvement.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,544.39, the S&P 500 gained 5.23 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,024.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,655.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐