US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on hopes for central bank action

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
NEW YORK Jan 20 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as lower growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund spurred hopes that central banks would take more aggressive policy stances to accelerate economic improvement.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,544.39, the S&P 500 gained 5.23 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,024.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,655.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.