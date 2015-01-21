US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises ahead of ECB meeting; IBM weighs

BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday in a choppy session as traders digested reports that new stimulus would be announced by the European Central Bank at its Thursday meeting, while declines in IBM limited the gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.52 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,555.75, the S&P 500 gained 9.81 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,032.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,667.42. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Monash University enter into exclusive license agreement for novel immuno-oncology program
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: