版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 05:01 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises ahead of ECB meeting; IBM weighs

NEW YORK Jan 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday in a choppy session as traders digested reports that new stimulus would be announced by the European Central Bank at its Thursday meeting, while declines in IBM limited the gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.52 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,555.75, the S&P 500 gained 9.81 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,032.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,667.42. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐