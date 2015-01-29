版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat, Qualcomm weighs on Nasdaq

NEW YORK Jan 29 The S&P 500 opened little changed on Thursday, while the Dow rebounded after two days of sharp losses on strong labor market data, though weakness in Qualcomm shares in the wake of its results weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.91 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,232.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,004.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,633.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
