US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after GDP report

NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, putting major indexes on track for a second straight monthly decline, as data showed U.S. gross domestic product grew less than expected in the last quarter of 2014.

Energy stocks were among the biggest drags of the day after Chevron Corp reported a sharp drop in its quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.04 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,361.81, the S&P 500 lost 5.44 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,015.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.64 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,671.76. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum; Editing by)