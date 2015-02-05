版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on labor market data, higher oil

NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday, following an upbeat report on the labor market and as energy shares tracked oil prices higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 86.44 points, or 0.49 percent, to 17,759.46, the S&P 500 gained 9.57 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,051.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.62 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,728.33.

Health care stocks were among the leaders, boosted by Pfizer's offer to purchase Hospira in a multi-billion dollar deal. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
