US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on oil, M&A

BRIEF-Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd
* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday as energy shares bounced with oil prices, while news Pfizer would buy Hospira in a massive deal also lifted boosted sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 205.82 points, or 1.16 percent, to 17,878.84, the S&P 500 gained 20.79 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,062.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.39 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,765.10. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results