US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, but rises on the week

NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as a rosy U.S. jobs report supported expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates by mid-year, while more worries over Greek's debt negotiations added to bearish tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.97 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,822.91, the S&P 500 lost 7.06 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,055.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.70 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,744.40.

For the week, the Dow rose 3.8 percent, the S&P rose 3 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.4 pct. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)