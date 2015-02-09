US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on Greek debt worries

BRIEF-Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt
* Warner chilcott acting as a co-offeror with allergan funding with respect to 4.850% notes due 2044
* U.S. flotation to take place in H1 2018 (Adds details, comment)