版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 05:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on Greek debt worries

NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors worried about Greek debt negotiations and disappointing Chinese economic data on top of uncertainty about U.S. interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 95.08 points, or 0.53 percent, to 17,729.21, the S&P 500 lost 8.75 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,046.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.39 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,726.01. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐