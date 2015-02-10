US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Greek debt hopes

NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday on hopes that Greek debt negotiations could result in a deal that stabilizes Europe, but a drop in oil prices limited the advance.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 138.91 points, or 0.78 percent, to 17,868.12, the S&P 500 gained 21.74 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,068.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.63 points, or 1.3 percent, to 4,787.65. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.