US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes sharply higher, tech leads

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, with a rally in technology stocks leading the Nasdaq to a 15-year high, helping to offset the impact of some tepid economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106.9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 17,969.04, the S&P 500 gained 19.69 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,088.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.43 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,857.61. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
