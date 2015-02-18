US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower, S&P near record

NEW YORK Feb 18 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 ended above 2,100 for the first time, as investors waited to see whether a debt deal would be reached with Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.87 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,032.71, the S&P 500 lost 3.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,097.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,890.86. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)