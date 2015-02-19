版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed at open; eyes on Greece

NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Thursday, with major indexes near record levels, as investors continued to digest ongoing uncertainty over Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.05 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,992.8, the S&P 500 lost 3.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,096.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.77 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,901.59. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐