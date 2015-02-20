版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open on Greece uncertainty

NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Friday as investors grappled with uncertainty over ongoing negotiations for a debt deal in Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.53 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,961.24, the S&P 500 lost 2.72 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,094.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.89 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,921.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
