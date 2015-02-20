US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on Greek deal news

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
NEW YORK Feb 20 The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and the Nasdaq notched an eighth straight day of gains after Greece and euro zone finance ministers reached a deal to extend heavily indebted Greece's financial rescue by four months.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 154.67 points, or 0.86 percent, to 18,140.44, the S&P 500 gained 12.85 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,110.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.27 points, or 0.63 percent, to 4,955.97. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)