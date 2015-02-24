版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; Nasdaq rises for 10th session

NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record levels as investors attempted to interpret a subtle change in emphasis in testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.01 points, or 0.52 percent, to 18,211.85, the S&P 500 gained 5.96 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,115.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.15 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,968.12.

Tuesday marked the tenth straight daily rise for the Nasdaq, the longest peak for the index since July 2009. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
