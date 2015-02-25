US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; Dow, S&P at records

NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, with major indexes at records, as investors awaited a second day of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and data on the housing market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.13 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,202.06, the S&P 500 lost 2.21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,113.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.83 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,959.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)