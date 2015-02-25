版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 05:01 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Dow at record

NEW YORK Feb 25 The S&P 500 closed down and the Nasdaq snapped a 10-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors took profits in Apple shares, while the Dow eked out another record closing high.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.16 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,223.35, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,113.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.99 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,967.14. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
