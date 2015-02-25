US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed; Dow at record

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK Feb 25 The S&P 500 closed down and the Nasdaq snapped a 10-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors took profits in Apple shares, while the Dow eked out another record closing high.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14.16 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,223.35, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,113.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.99 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,967.14. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.