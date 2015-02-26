US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed after mixed data

NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday in the wake of a mixed bag of economic data, after the Dow edged up to a new record a day earlier and the Nasdaq snapped a 10-session winning streak.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.09 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,208.48, the S&P 500 lost 0.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,113.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.12 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,969.26. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)