版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 05:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow end down while Nasdaq rises

Feb 26 The S&P 500 and Dow dipped on Thursday as energy shares tumbled with oil prices, while the Nasdaq resumed its recent advance after deal news in the technology sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,214.36, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,110.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.75 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,987.89.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐