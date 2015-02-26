US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow end down while Nasdaq rises

BRIEF-Teck Resources says mining has been suspended in some areas of Lornex and Valley pits
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
Feb 26 The S&P 500 and Dow dipped on Thursday as energy shares tumbled with oil prices, while the Nasdaq resumed its recent advance after deal news in the technology sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,214.36, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,110.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.75 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,987.89.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
* Notices of Allowance issued for patents covering key features of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology by European Patent Office
* South African regulator triggers global sale of Liberty brands