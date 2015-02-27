US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after GDP data

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Sorrento Therapeutics says late filing on form 10-Q because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures
NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with major indexes on track for a fourth week of gains, following data on economic growth and ahead of a report on consumer sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 18,205.27, the S&P 500 lost 1.79 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,108.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.60 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,983.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Sorrento Therapeutics says late filing on form 10-Q because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures
May 10 Merck & Co said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators approved its Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced lung cancer, solidifying the drugmaker's lead position in the field of medicines that help the immune system fight cancer.
* Q1 2017 production averaged 2,579 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a five percent increase from preceding quarter rate