US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after GDP data

NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with major indexes on track for a fourth week of gains, following data on economic growth and ahead of a report on consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 18,205.27, the S&P 500 lost 1.79 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,108.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.60 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,983.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)