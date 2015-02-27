US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on economic data; February strong

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 27 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as data showed U.S. economic growth slowed more sharply than initially thought in the fourth quarter, but the S&P 500 posted its best monthly performance since October 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.33 points, or 0.45 percent, to 18,133.09, the S&P 500 lost 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,104.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,963.53. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017