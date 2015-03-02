版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq reclaims 5,000; Dow, S&P 500 end at records

NEW YORK, March 2 Nasdaq on Monday closed above 5,000 for the first time since the 2000 dot-com bubble, as tech stocks were boosted by deals, and the S&P 500 and Dow ended at record highs after economic data pointed to a slowly accelerating economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 155.41 points, or 0.86 percent, to 18,288.11, the S&P 500 gained 12.79 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,117.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.57 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,008.10. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
