US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down after strong jobs report

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for a second week of declines, as a strong monthly jobs report heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 80.27 points, or 0.44 percent, to 18,055.45, the S&P 500 lost 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,094.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,970.75.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, May 11 A sharp rebound in oil prices helped lift emerging equities towards a two-year high on Thursday and boosted the currencies of oil producers Russia and Kazakhstan, whilst a weaker dollar allowed other currencies to make gains.
* Copper stalls ahead of resistance at $5,635 (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)