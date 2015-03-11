US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up modestly after sharp decline

BRIEF-Omeros reports Q1 revenue $12.3 million
March 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline in the previous session, as questions remain about when the Federal Reserve would adjust its rate policies.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,683.55, the S&P 500 gained 2.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,046.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.94 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,866.74.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says qtrly total revenue $15.5 million versus $14.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
