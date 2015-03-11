版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 21:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up modestly after sharp decline

March 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline in the previous session, as questions remain about when the Federal Reserve would adjust its rate policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,683.55, the S&P 500 gained 2.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,046.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.94 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,866.74.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐