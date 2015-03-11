版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 04:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Fed view, strong dollar drag Wall Street lower

NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday as worries increased the Federal Reserve could bump up rates as soon as June and the dollar strength further dampened the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,635.96, the S&P 500 lost 3.85 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,040.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,849.94. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐