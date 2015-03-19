US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks fall as Fed rally unwinds

NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday in a reversal of the previous day's action, as a stronger dollar weighed on oil and other commodity prices sending energy and materials sectors lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 117.16 points, or 0.65 percent, to 17,959.03, the S&P 500 lost 10.2 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,089.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.55 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,992.38. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)