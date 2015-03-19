US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks fall as Fed rally unwinds

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday in a reversal of the previous day's action, as a stronger dollar weighed on oil and other commodity prices sending energy and materials sectors lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 117.16 points, or 0.65 percent, to 17,959.03, the S&P 500 lost 10.2 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,089.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.55 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,992.38. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency