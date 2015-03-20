版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Biotech, Nike lift Wall St at open

NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track to snap a three-week losing streak, lifted by strong earnings at Nike and by another strong showing from the biotech sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 91.22 points, or 0.51 percent, to 18,050.25, the S&P 500 gained 10.57 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,099.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.99 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,032.37.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
