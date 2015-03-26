US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after strikes on Yemen

NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight decline, after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched air strikes on Yemen.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,665.02, the S&P 500 lost 8.67 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,052.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.11 points, or 0.86 percent, to 4,834.41. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)