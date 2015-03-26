US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after strikes on Yemen

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight decline, after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched air strikes on Yemen.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,665.02, the S&P 500 lost 8.67 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,052.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.11 points, or 0.86 percent, to 4,834.41. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.