2015年 3月 27日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls in choppy session but ends off lows

NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, but indexes ended well off session lows with support from economic data and earnings, including Accenture's.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.31 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,678.23, the S&P 500 lost 4.9 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,056.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,863.36. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
