US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on M&A flurry

NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as four M&A deals in the biotech sector lifted market sentiment after the worst weekly decline for the S&P 500 in two months.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 105.5 points, or 0.6 percent, to 17,818.16, the S&P 500 gained 9.5 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,070.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.30 points, or 0.64 percent, to 4,922.52. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)