US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rebounds, helped by deals

March 30 U.S. stocks climbed more than 1 percent on Monday, rebounding from a sharp decline last week, helped by deal activity, especially in healthcare.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 263.05 points, or 1.49 percent, to 17,975.71, the S&P 500 gained 25.22 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,086.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.22 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,947.44.

