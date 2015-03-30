US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rebounds, helped by deals

BRIEF-Bombardier Q1 adj EPS $0.00; Pierre Beaudoin to step down as executive chairman
* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent
March 30 U.S. stocks climbed more than 1 percent on Monday, rebounding from a sharp decline last week, helped by deal activity, especially in healthcare.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 263.05 points, or 1.49 percent, to 17,975.71, the S&P 500 gained 25.22 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,086.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.22 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,947.44.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent
* Qtrly total net revenues $43.5 million versus. $50.9 million
* Q1 revenue $1.085 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion