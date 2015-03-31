US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St off after rally, but quarter to show gain

NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, slightly reversing the previous day's rally, though the S&P 500 remained on track for its ninth straight quarterly rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.88 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,894.43, the S&P 500 lost 9.36 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,076.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.58 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,927.86.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)