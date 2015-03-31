US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St off after rally, but quarter to show gain

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, slightly reversing the previous day's rally, though the S&P 500 remained on track for its ninth straight quarterly rise.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.88 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,894.43, the S&P 500 lost 9.36 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,076.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.58 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,927.86.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.