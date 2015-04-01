US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open after ADP report

UPDATE 8-Oil dives 5 pct; OPEC looks unlikely to deepen output cuts
* Slowest demand in China in almost a year (Updates throughout, updates prices, adds quote, adds context)
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday as a weaker-than-expected report on private sector employment raised concerns that Friday's impending jobs report could also point to worsening conditions in the labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,744.43, the S&P 500 lost 3.86 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,064.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.40 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,893.48. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Slowest demand in China in almost a year (Updates throughout, updates prices, adds quote, adds context)
* Trade union organisations have appointed Glenn Edlund, Maria Herbertsson and Anders Holger-Nilsson as board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Roku inc - twitter live streaming video channel now available on roku devices; premium video content available starting may 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: