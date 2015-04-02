US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after claims, trade data

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stock indexes were little changed at the open on Thursday, as a report on the labor market came in better than expected, a positive sign for upcoming payrolls data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.44 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,687.74, the S&P 500 lost 0.6 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,059.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.16 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,883.39. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)