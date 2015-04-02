US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after claims, trade data

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stock indexes were little changed at the open on Thursday, as a report on the labor market came in better than expected, a positive sign for upcoming payrolls data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.44 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,687.74, the S&P 500 lost 0.6 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,059.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.16 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,883.39. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021