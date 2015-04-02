US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after two days of declines

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks bounced on Thursday from two days of declines following encouraging data on the labor market but investors remained cautious ahead of Friday's jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.06 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,763.24, the S&P 500 gained 7.27 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,066.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.71 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,886.94. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)