US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down after Friday's jobs data

NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after Friday's surprisingly weak jobs data.

At 9:31 a.m. (1331 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average fell 109.63 points, or 0.62 percent, to 17,653.61, the S&P 500 lost 9.95 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,057.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.32 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,853.62. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
